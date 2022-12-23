Dr. Wendy McConnell, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McConnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wendy McConnell, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wendy McConnell, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Yukon, OK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Canadian Valley Hospital.
Locations
Adult Medicine Specialist of Canadian Valley P.l.c1608 Professional Cir, Yukon, OK 73099 Directions (405) 494-9300
Integris Canadian Valley Hospital1201 Health Center Pkwy, Yukon, OK 73099 Directions (405) 717-6944
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Canadian Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had to have polyps removed from my nose. It was a very extensive surgery. Dr. McConell helped me every step of the way. She explained everything and was genuinely concerned about my well being. She was thorough and did a great job! I was comfortable and felt well informed. I would definitely recommend her to anyone. It took a bit to get in to see her but it was well worth the wait!
About Dr. Wendy McConnell, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
