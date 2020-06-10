Dr. Wendy Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wendy Martinez, MD
Dr. Wendy Martinez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Advocare The Women's Group for OB/GYN2301 E Evesham Rd Ste 122, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 770-9300Monday9:00am - 9:00pmTuesday9:00am - 9:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 9:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
I have been seeing Dr Martinez and Dr Delia for almost 30 years and highly recommend them. I have seen other doctors and practitioners in their practice and have no complaints.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1265504666
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez has seen patients for Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martinez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.