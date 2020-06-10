Overview

Dr. Wendy Martinez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Martinez works at The Women's Group for OB/GYN Voorhees in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.