Dr. Wendy Mak, DO

Family Medicine
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Wendy Mak, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Northridge, CA. They graduated from Western University of Health Sciences in Pomona, California and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Mak works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Northridge Family Medicine in Northridge, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Northridge
    18460 Roscoe Blvd Fl 3, Northridge, CA 91325 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

About Dr. Wendy Mak, DO

  • Family Medicine
  • English
  • Female
  • 1508250036
Education & Certifications

  • Western University of Health Sciences in Pomona, California
  • Family Practice
Hospital Affiliations

  • Northridge Hospital Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Wendy Mak, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mak works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Northridge Family Medicine in Northridge, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mak’s profile.

Dr. Mak has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mak.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

