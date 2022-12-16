See All Dermatologists in Smithtown, NY
Dr. Wendy Lou, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Wendy Lou, MD is a Dermatologist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University.

Dr. Lou works at Schweiger Dermatology - Smithtown in Smithtown, NY with other offices in Bethpage, NY, Huntington, NY, Great Neck, NY and Deer Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Schweiger Dermatology Group- Smithtown
    260 E Main St Ste 208, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 863-3223
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 7:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Orbuch Brand Dermatology Associates Llp
    4277 Hempstead Tpke Ste 206, Bethpage, NY 11714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 731-8505
  3. 3
    Huntington Dermatology and Cosmetic
    200 W Carver St Ste 2, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 838-0270
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Great Neck
    825 Northern Blvd Ste 300, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 773-4500
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
  5. 5
    Deer Park
    505 Grand Blvd Ste 1, Deer Park, NY 11729 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 243-1313
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareConnect
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Insurance Corporation
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Quality Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 16, 2022
    Top notch surgeon! Very pleased with my surgery. Her skillset reflects her training at top notch universities.
    Bernie Diamond — Dec 16, 2022
    About Dr. Wendy Lou, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629054754
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Laser and Skin Surg Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • NY U Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Yale University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wendy Lou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lou has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lou has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lou.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

