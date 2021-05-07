See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Wendy Li, MD

Internal Medicine
2.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Wendy Li, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from University Of Sydney, Australia and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Dr. Li works at MultiCare Tacoma Central Internal Medicine in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Medical Center
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allenmore Medical Center Building C
    3124 S 19th St Ste 240, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 792-6111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Common Cold
Common Migraine
Acne
Common Cold
Common Migraine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Common Migraine Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diagnostic Testing Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Hyperglycinemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Wendy Li, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679094833
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Sydney, Australia
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wendy Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Li has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Li works at MultiCare Tacoma Central Internal Medicine in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Li’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Li, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Li appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

