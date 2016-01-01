Dr. Wendy Leng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wendy Leng, MD
Overview
Dr. Wendy Leng, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Tufts University in Boston, Massachusetts.
Dr. Leng works at
Locations
-
1
Urology Partners of North Texas6801 Oakmont Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (866) 367-8768
-
2
Urology Partners of North Texas945 Hilltop Dr, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (866) 367-8768
-
3
Urology Partners of North Texas7250 Hawkins View Dr Ste 411, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (866) 367-8768Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leng?
About Dr. Wendy Leng, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1891769022
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Houston Medical Center
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Tufts University in Boston, Massachusetts
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leng has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leng accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leng works at
Dr. Leng has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Bladder Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Leng speaks Mandarin.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Leng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.