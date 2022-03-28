Dr. Wendy Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wendy Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wendy Lee, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from University of East Ramon Magsaysay and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center, Conway Medical Center, Mcleod Loris Hospital, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
Carolina Rheumatology & Neurology Associates8220 Nigels Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 931-8160
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- Conway Medical Center
- Mcleod Loris Hospital
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medico
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lee has been my Rheumatologist for several years. She is extremely knowledgeable about my condition and prescribing the best options for me to take to relieve its many symptoms and complications. She's always patient when listening to me or explaining my issues so that I understand them. She leaves no stone unturned in trying to help me and I greatly appreciate finding that in a doctor. I highly recommend Dr. Lee.
About Dr. Wendy Lee, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1154360675
Education & Certifications
- Brown University School of Medicine
- The Miriam Hospital
- Miriam Hospital
- University of East Ramon Magsaysay
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
