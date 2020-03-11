Overview

Dr. Wendy King, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. King works at Anthem Pediatrics in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.