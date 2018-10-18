Dr. Wendy Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wendy Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wendy Johnson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in South Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth and South Shore Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 70 Pleasant St, South Weymouth, MA 02190 Directions (781) 331-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
- South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I remember when I first met Dr. Johnson at So Shore Hosp they were going to implant a stint but due to a severe blockage I had to be sent into Boston for open heart & I remember the look on Dr. Johnson face she so upset that I was being sent into Boston but I told her you have to do what you have to do to get the job done! I’m back with her. Dr Johnson is the best. She spends time with you & explains everything in great detail about what is going on with you & your heart. She’s the best.
About Dr. Wendy Johnson, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1942224654
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
