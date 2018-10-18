Overview

Dr. Wendy Johnson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in South Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth and South Shore Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.