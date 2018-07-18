Dr. Wendy Jeshion, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jeshion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wendy Jeshion, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wendy Jeshion, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Jeshion works at
Locations
Hackensack University Medical Center Pediatric Gastroenterology155 Polifly Rd Ste 102, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-8840
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jeshion is amazing! She is sweet, friendly and personable. She has helped my son recover from very bad stomach pain. She helped ease our worries and concerns as well. She took her time with him, diagnosed him and treated him. It has been a year since my son, who is now 5 years old, has had any stomach pains. We are thankful and grateful for Dr. Jeshion's incredible work.
About Dr. Wendy Jeshion, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851338644
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jeshion has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeshion accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jeshion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jeshion works at
Dr. Jeshion speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jeshion. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeshion.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jeshion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jeshion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.