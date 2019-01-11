Dr. Jacoby has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wendy Jacoby, MD
Overview
Dr. Wendy Jacoby, MD is a Dermatologist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Jacoby works at
Locations
Temple P. T. & Life Sciences9 Washington Ave, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 281-6678
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Jacoby for many years. Yes there is a wait time to see her, but she knows her stuff. I had an emergency once concerning my skin and she fit me in and took very good care of me. Love her staff too.
About Dr. Wendy Jacoby, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacoby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacoby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacoby has seen patients for Impetigo, Acne and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacoby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacoby. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacoby.
