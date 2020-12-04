Dr. Wendy Huhn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huhn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wendy Huhn, MD
Overview
Dr. Wendy Huhn, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from University of Central Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Huhn works at
Locations
-
1
Diabetes and Endocrine Center of Orlando3113 Lawton Rd Ste 100, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 894-3241
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Healthcare Select
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huhn?
Excellent Endocrinologist. Very intelligent, compassionate and personable.
About Dr. Wendy Huhn, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1720099070
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- Univ Of Va Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
- University of Central Florida College of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huhn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huhn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huhn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huhn works at
Dr. Huhn has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes Mellitus and Secondary, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huhn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Huhn. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huhn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huhn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huhn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.