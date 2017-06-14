Dr. Wendy Hookman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hookman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wendy Hookman, MD
Overview
Dr. Wendy Hookman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6430 Rockledge Dr Ste 400, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 881-9464
- 2 11300 Rockville Pike Ste 914, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 881-0433
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and forms meaningful bonds with patients. High quality care is evident from her success and accolades. In other reviews, I noticed a wait time--though it may be true that you may wait 20-30 minutes, this is because she does not 'watch the clock'. Rather, Dr. Hookman always makes every patient priority which sometimes translates into wait time. Also--every effort is made to accommodate emergency appointments and/or after hours phone check ins. Highly recommend Dr. Hookman!!
About Dr. Wendy Hookman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1083613681
Education & Certifications
- Beth Isreal Medical Center
- Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
- University of Wisconsin-Madison
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hookman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hookman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hookman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hookman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hookman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hookman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.