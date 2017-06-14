See All Psychiatrists in Bethesda, MD
Dr. Wendy Hookman, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Wendy Hookman, MD

Psychiatry
3 (10)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Wendy Hookman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    6430 Rockledge Dr Ste 400, Bethesda, MD 20817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 881-9464
  2. 2
    11300 Rockville Pike Ste 914, Rockville, MD 20852 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 881-0433

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Female Reproductive Toxicity Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Weight Cycling Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.8
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Hookman?

Jun 14, 2017
Very professional and forms meaningful bonds with patients. High quality care is evident from her success and accolades. In other reviews, I noticed a wait time--though it may be true that you may wait 20-30 minutes, this is because she does not 'watch the clock'. Rather, Dr. Hookman always makes every patient priority which sometimes translates into wait time. Also--every effort is made to accommodate emergency appointments and/or after hours phone check ins. Highly recommend Dr. Hookman!!
Clarksburg, MD — Jun 14, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Wendy Hookman, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Wendy Hookman, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hookman to family and friends

Dr. Hookman's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Hookman

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Wendy Hookman, MD.

About Dr. Wendy Hookman, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 27 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1083613681
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Beth Isreal Medical Center
Residency
Medical Education
  • Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • University of Wisconsin-Madison
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Wendy Hookman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hookman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hookman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hookman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hookman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hookman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hookman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hookman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Wendy Hookman, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.