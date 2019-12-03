Dr. Wendy Hoffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wendy Hoffman, MD
Overview
Dr. Wendy Hoffman, MD is a Dermatologist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO.
Locations
Dermatology Assoicates Medcial Group465 N Roxbury Dr Ste 803, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 274-9954
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hoffman has been my doctor for many years. I have always had an outstanding experience in her office. She is an excellent and caring doctor.
About Dr. Wendy Hoffman, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoffman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoffman accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoffman has seen patients for Intertrigo, Lipomas and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoffman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hoffman speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffman.
