Dr. Wendy Hitch, MD
Overview
Dr. Wendy Hitch, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Hitch works at
Locations
Childrens Clinic East - Hermitage3901 Central Pike Ste 251, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (615) 703-2486
Children's Clinic East - Lebanon920 S Hartmann Dr Ste 200, Lebanon, TN 37090 Directions (615) 703-2487
Childrens Clinic East - Mount Juliet2025 N Mount Juliet Rd Ste 200, Mount Juliet, TN 37122 Directions (615) 703-2488
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We switched to children’s clinic east because we moved. I was not thrilled about having to switch dr.s and put it off as long as I could. I contacted children’s clinic east and got an appointment with who ever could see us. We were scheduled with Dr Hitch. We really like her. She was very attentive to my child and my questions. She seems very knowledgeable and put me at ease right away. We loved our old pediatrician so finding siomeone to live up to my standards I thought would be impossible.
About Dr. Wendy Hitch, MD
- English
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Lebonheur Children's
- Lebonheur Children's
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hitch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hitch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hitch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hitch works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hitch. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hitch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hitch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hitch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.