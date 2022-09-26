Dr. Wendy Gottlieb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gottlieb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wendy Gottlieb, MD
Overview
Dr. Wendy Gottlieb, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Locations
Wendy Gottlieb, MD1800 Town Center Dr Ste 418, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 668-9499
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I seen Dr. Gottlieb re: Bilateral Breast Reduction. The post and pre op was above top notch. Dr. Gottlieb answered all my questions, was sincere with her approach. I received follow up calls. Outstanding doctor and staff.
About Dr. Wendy Gottlieb, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gottlieb has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gottlieb accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gottlieb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gottlieb has seen patients for Breast Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gottlieb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gottlieb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gottlieb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gottlieb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gottlieb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.