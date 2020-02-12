Dr. Wendy Garlington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garlington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wendy Garlington, MD
Overview
Dr. Wendy Garlington, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from Flinders University and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital, HCA Florida Lake City Hospital, Adventhealth Ocala and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
Dr. Garlington works at
Locations
Infectious Disease Associates and Travel Medicine3600 NW 43rd St Ste D2, Gainesville, FL 32606 Directions (352) 574-6977
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
- HCA Florida Lake City Hospital
- Adventhealth Ocala
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wow, wow, WOW! Dr Garlington met with us in Dec. (I'm the patient advocate, my husband is the patient) She welcomed both of us wholeheartedly. She had already reviewed all the medical notes and test results so she was ready for intense conversation about what her thoughts were about his symptoms and past medical history. She was in no rush, listened intently, and told us her thoughts about his previous diagnosis and treatment. She ordered bloodwork and BAM! Because she took the time to listen to his symptoms and look at all his past bloodwork, she ordered a panel of tests including one that only 1,000 folks in the world get a year! Guess what - he is positive for it. Had Dr Garlington not been brilliant enough to think of that test and then order it, my husband would have been treated with chemo for the rest of his life for Rheumatoid Arthritis instead of the illness he really has! We are incredibly indebted to you Dr Garlington!
About Dr. Wendy Garlington, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1346403433
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest School of Medicine
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Flinders University
- Infectious Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garlington has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garlington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garlington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Garlington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garlington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garlington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garlington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.