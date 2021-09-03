Overview

Dr. Wendy Fried-Oginski, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Fried-Oginski works at Northern Obstetrics and Gynecology, P.C. in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

