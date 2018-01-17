Dr. Farnsworth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wendy Farnsworth, MD
Overview
Dr. Wendy Farnsworth, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wellesley Hills, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS.
Dr. Farnsworth works at
Locations
Harvard Vanguard Medical Assoc.230 Worcester St, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Directions (781) 431-5220
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Listened well, very helpful, easy to talk to
About Dr. Wendy Farnsworth, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1477588234
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Farnsworth accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farnsworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farnsworth works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Farnsworth. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farnsworth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farnsworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farnsworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.