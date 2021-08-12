See All Pediatricians in Whittier, CA
Dr. Wendy Dauer, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Wendy Dauer, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (47)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Wendy Dauer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Whittier, CA. 

Dr. Dauer works at Leonard I. Dauer M.d. Inc. in Whittier, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pediatric Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Daniel Saesim, MD
Dr. Daniel Saesim, MD
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Leonard I. Dauer M.d. Inc.
    15215 Leffingwell Rd, Whittier, CA 90604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 946-9696

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Anxiety
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dauer?

    Aug 12, 2021
    I've been going to Dr.Dauer almost my whole life, I am now moving off to college and thus ending my medical life with this office. However, I will never forget what a great Doctor she is. If you want a wonderful doctor for many years who loves and cares for you, schedule your appointment today!
    Madison Kelly — Aug 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Wendy Dauer, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Wendy Dauer, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dauer to family and friends

    Dr. Dauer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dauer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Wendy Dauer, MD.

    About Dr. Wendy Dauer, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023132289
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wendy Dauer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dauer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dauer works at Leonard I. Dauer M.d. Inc. in Whittier, CA. View the full address on Dr. Dauer’s profile.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Dauer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dauer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dauer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dauer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Wendy Dauer, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.