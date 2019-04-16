Overview

Dr. Wendy Crenshaw, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.



Dr. Crenshaw works at Mercy Orthopedic, Spine & Hand Center in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.