Dr. Wendy Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wendy Chang, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles.
Dr. Chang works at
Locations
Southern California Reproductive Center450 N Roxbury Dr Ste 500, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 277-2393
- 2 2320 Bath St Ste 307, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 569-1950
Ventura Office2755 Loma Vista Rd, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 658-9112
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Wendy Chang is a 10 out of 10. She is a true expert in her field of work! After years of seeing other doctors, & going through disappointing miscarriages, I was referred to Dr. Chang. She detected 2 medical issues that I had. She diagnosed and addressed my blood disorder. I achieved a successful pregnancy that lead to having a baby. I got the baby of my dreams! I will never forget the high quality care that I received from this Dr. She is truly one of a kind. So smart and professional
About Dr. Wendy Chang, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 26 years of experience
- English, French, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1730245341
Education & Certifications
- David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- UCLA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang works at
Dr. Chang speaks French, Mandarin and Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
