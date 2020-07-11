Overview

Dr. Wendy Buchi, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Buchi works at IGO Medical Group, AMC in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.