Dr. Wendy Buchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wendy Buchi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wendy Buchi, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Dr. Buchi works at
Locations
-
1
Univ. of California San Diego9339 Genesee Ave Ste 220, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 455-7520Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buchi?
She is kind, caring and very knowledgeable. My favorite GYN by far.
About Dr. Wendy Buchi, MD
- Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1356389688
Education & Certifications
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- University Of California Los Angeles, Center For Health Sciences
- University Of California At Los Angeles School Of Medicine
- Pomona College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buchi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buchi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buchi works at
Dr. Buchi has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buchi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Buchi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buchi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.