Dr. Wendy Bowman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Portsmouth, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Bowman works at Bon Secours Pulmonary Specialists in Portsmouth, VA with other offices in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.