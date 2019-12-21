Dr. Wendy Bowman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wendy Bowman, MD
Overview
Dr. Wendy Bowman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Portsmouth, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.
Locations
Western Branch OB/GYN1040 University Blvd Ste 205, Portsmouth, VA 23703 Directions (757) 484-2272
Alliance Women's Health, P.C.5855 Bremo Rd Ste 601, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 523-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr Bowman was amazing. I was very VERY sick while carrying my son. She showed compassion and did everything she could to make sure I was cared for while going through that traumatizing experience. She referred me to a wonderful perinatal specialist which help put so much of my worry to rest. My delivery went as good as it could go under the circumstances. It really sucks that she no longer practices. We need more obygn’s like her.
About Dr. Wendy Bowman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1881880045
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- University of Richmond
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bowman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bowman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bowman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bowman has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bowman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.