Dr. Wendy Bourland is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bourland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wendy Bourland
Overview
Dr. Wendy Bourland is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Bourland works at
Locations
-
1
SANITAS Medical Center - Wolfchase2382 N Germantown Pkwy Ste 101, Cordova, TN 38016 Directions (866) 364-8944Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid of Tennessee
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bourland?
We found Dr. Bourland almost a year ago when we lost our pediatrician of 10 years due to insurance changes. I was really nervous about switching but Dr. Bourland made it a seamless transition. She and her staff are helpful, kind, CARING, and quick to respond. This has been one of our hardest years medically (with the whole family having Covid and several of us getting extremely sick) and Dr. Bourland was amazing through it all. She kept close watch over May daughter post Covid and provided support for in home care until she finally suggested we head into Le bonheur. Not an easy decision but because she had so faithfully walked the journey with us, I knew 100% it was the right call. She checked on the the whole time we were there and when we returned home several times. She just cares. We are so thankful for her and her staff.
About Dr. Wendy Bourland
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1023093986
Education & Certifications
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bourland has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bourland accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bourland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bourland works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bourland. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bourland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bourland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bourland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.