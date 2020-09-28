Dr. Berenbaum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wendy Berenbaum, MD
Overview
Dr. Wendy Berenbaum, MD is a Fertility Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University of Colorado | University of Colorado Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Locations
Denver425 S Cherry St Ste 300, Denver, CO 80246 Directions (303) 388-4631Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Mile High OB/GYN Associates8200 E Belleview Ave Ste 320C, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Directions (303) 221-1611
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- Principal Financial Group
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have a good experience with Dr. Berenbaum. She is Very informative, asked me multiple times if I have any questions for her.
About Dr. Wendy Berenbaum, MD
- Fertility Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Hospital
- St. Joseph Hospital. Denver, Colorado
- University of Colorado | University of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- University of Colorado, Boulder
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berenbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Berenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berenbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berenbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berenbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.