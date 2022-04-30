See All Podiatrists in Libertyville, IL
Dr. Wendy Benton-Weil, DPM

Podiatry
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Wendy Benton-Weil, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They graduated from William M. School College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Highland Park Hospital, Northwest Community Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.

Dr. Benton-Weil works at Weil Foot & Ankle Institute - Libertyville in Libertyville, IL with other offices in Mount Prospect, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Weil Foot & Ankle Institute - Libertyville
    1900 Hollister Dr, Libertyville, IL 60048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 534-8691
  2. 2
    Weil Foot & Ankle Institute - Mt Prospect
    1660 Feehanville Dr Ste 100, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 916-8339

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Highland Park Hospital
  • Northwest Community Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Cortisone Injection Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wart Treatment Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 30, 2022
    Excellent
    Mary R. — Apr 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Wendy Benton-Weil, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    NPI Number
    • 1659379246
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • West Jersey Health System/Temple University
    Medical Education
    • William M. School College of Podiatric Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wendy Benton-Weil, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benton-Weil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Benton-Weil has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Benton-Weil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Benton-Weil. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benton-Weil.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benton-Weil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benton-Weil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

