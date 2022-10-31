Dr. Austin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wendy Austin, MD
Dr. Wendy Austin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Estes Park Health, Medical Center Of The Rockies, Poudre Valley Hospital and Uchealth Greeley Hospital.
Dr. Austin works at
YCC Cardiology2121 E Harmony Rd Unit 100, Fort Collins, CO 80528 Directions (970) 221-1000
- Estes Park Health
- Medical Center Of The Rockies
- Poudre Valley Hospital
- Uchealth Greeley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Austin is very thorough and takes the time to explain details. Knows your chart before she even sees you.
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1457517625
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
Dr. Austin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Austin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Austin works at
Dr. Austin has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiac Imaging and Aortic Ectasia, and more.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Austin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Austin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Austin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.