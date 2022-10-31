Overview

Dr. Wendy Austin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Estes Park Health, Medical Center Of The Rockies, Poudre Valley Hospital and Uchealth Greeley Hospital.



Dr. Austin works at UCHealth Heart And Vascular Clinic in Fort Collins, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiac Imaging and Aortic Ectasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.