Dr. Wendy-Ann Olivier, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown and Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.
The Breast Center at Brookdale Hospital1 Brookdale Plz Ste 145, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Directions (718) 240-6036Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Brooklyn Bariatric Group1 Hanson Pl Ste 710, Brooklyn, NY 11243 Directions (718) 783-0934Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
As a Brownsville native, I have always heard the negative comments about Brookdale and was told to avoid it at all costs but my most recent experience has left me to write a review that states otherwise. I’m not sure about the other departments but I recently had an out-patient surgery done by Dr. Wendy-Ann Olivier and everything was done so professionally and courteously. From the attentiveness of the staff, everyone greeting you with a smile, assuring you that things will be fine, even down to the Doctoring welcoming me into the operating room with a song by one of my favorite artists, my experience was phenomenal. I did not see her at the hospital for appointments but she is a plastic surgeon affiliated with Brookdale in some capacity so the surgery was performed there and I do not regret it. In fact, I highly recommend her & her team. Only one week post-op but I love my results so far, much thanks to Dr. Olivier, her assistant Suzette, and her OR team!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- New York University Medical Center
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Wesleyan University
