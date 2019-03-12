See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Denver, CO
Dr. Wendi Drummond, DO

Infectious Disease Medicine
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Dr. Wendi Drummond, DO is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Kansas City University - Medicine and Bioscience|Kansas City University-Medicine and Bioscience and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.

Dr. Drummond works at Pediatrix Medical Group of Colorado in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Pediatrix Medical Group of Colorado
    1601 E 19th Ave Ste 4500, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0278

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Rose Medical Center
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • Swedish Medical Center

Mycobacterial Lung Infection
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Mar 12, 2019
    Dr Drummond is immensely talented and professional. She is articulate, personable and cares deeply about her patients . I wouldn't be in as good a shape as I am today if it were not for her. No one has a better grasp of pulmonary medicine. Shelley in the Fl Keys
    Shelley in FL — Mar 12, 2019
    Infectious Disease Medicine
    19 years of experience
    English
    1417160797
    Banner Good Samaritan Med Center|Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center
    Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center
    Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Kansas City University - Medicine and Bioscience|Kansas City University-Medicine and Bioscience
