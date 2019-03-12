Overview

Dr. Wendi Drummond, DO is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Kansas City University - Medicine and Bioscience|Kansas City University-Medicine and Bioscience and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Drummond works at Pediatrix Medical Group of Colorado in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.