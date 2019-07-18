Overview

Dr. Wendellenna Mays, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Marshall University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.



Dr. Mays works at DaVita Medical Group Florida in Clermont, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.