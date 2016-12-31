See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Palmdale, CA
Dr. Wendell Wyatt, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (5)
24 years of experience
Dr. Wendell Wyatt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    38209 47th St E Ste C, Palmdale, CA 93552 (661) 951-3100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Cramp
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Confusion
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Dec 31, 2016
    If you're lucky enough to be seen by him, you'll know he is among the best of the best doctors in the country.
    James moore in Merced, ca — Dec 31, 2016
    About Dr. Wendell Wyatt, MD

    Internal Medicine
    24 years of experience
    English
    1316906696
    Education & Certifications

    CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
    Internal Medicine
    Dr. Wyatt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wyatt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Wyatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wyatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wyatt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wyatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wyatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

