Overview

Dr. Wendell Wheat, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from BAPTIST MEMORIAL COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Wheat works at Trautman Robert J Jr MD in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.