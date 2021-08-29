Dr. Wendell Miers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wendell Miers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wendell Miers, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lexington, KY. They completed their fellowship with University Of Virginia Health System
Dr. Miers works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Endocrinology3084 Lakecrest Cir Ste 100, Lexington, KY 40513 Directions (859) 639-1210
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Corbin
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Miers is very friendly, knowledgeable, competent, and thorough. I have been a patient for several years and am absolutely convinced that I am fortunate to be in Dr Miers' care. I have also been very pleased with the professionalism and competency of his assistant, Jacqueline Baker, PA-C
About Dr. Wendell Miers, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1356403489
Education & Certifications
- University Of Virginia Health System
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.