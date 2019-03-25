Overview

Dr. Wendell McDaniel, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Springtown, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Nova SE U, College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle and WHS East Campus.



Dr. McDaniel works at SPRINGTOWN FAMILY HEALTH CENTER in Springtown, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.