Dr. Wendell Heard, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Metairie, LA.
Dr. Wendell Heard, MD
Overview
Dr. Wendell Heard, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Metairie, LA. They completed their fellowship with Rush University Medical Center
Dr. Heard works at
Locations
Tulane Lakeside Orthopedics4720 S I 10 Service Rd W Ste 301, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 988-8010MondayClosedTuesday8:00am - 11:00amWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Tulane Doctors - Sports Medicine Plus - Lakeview7030 Canal Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70124 Directions (504) 988-0100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Tulane Institute of Sports Medicine202 Janet Yulman Way # SL-35, New Orleans, LA 70118 Directions (504) 988-8476
Tulane Orthopaedic & Spine Clinic1415 Tulane Ave Fl 4, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-2177
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
- University Medical Center New Orleans
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Heard worked a miracle by rebuilding my daughter in law’s left knee using her own stem cells and cadaver ligaments. So, I figured if he could do that, he can certainly fix my 60 yr old knee pain. 2 knee meniscus surgeries later I am still locked in the title miracle workers for Dr. Heard and his staff.
About Dr. Wendell Heard, MD
- Pain Management
- English
- 1679790554
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Heard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.