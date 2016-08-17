See All Diagnostic Radiologists in Provo, UT
Dr. Wendell Gibby, MD

Diagnostic Neuroradiology
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Wendell Gibby, MD is a Diagnostic Neuroradiology Specialist in Provo, UT. They graduated from University of Utah and is affiliated with Utah Valley Hospital.

Dr. Gibby works at Riverwoods Imaging Center in Provo, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Blue Rock Medical Center
    3152 N University Ave Ste 100, Provo, UT 84604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 229-1009

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Utah Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing

ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Calcium Score Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Ameriben
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benefit Planners, Inc.
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Conseco
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • FirstCare Health Plans
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harrington Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Utah
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LifeWise
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MEGA Life and Health Insurance Company
    • Motion Picture Industry Health Plan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • One Call Care Management
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Pacific Life & Annuity Company
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • PEHP
    • Principal Life
    • Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
    • Select Med
    • SelectHealth
    • Starmark
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • Uniform Medical Plan
    • Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wise Provider Networks
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 17, 2016
    I love Riverwoods Imaging. Every time I come in the office I am immediately greeted by the friendly front desk staff. The wait is never long even when the office looks like it should be!! I love Beth and her staff in the back they are always so caring and make sure that I have a great experience. They also send a thank you card each time I come to visit. Dr. Gibby has been a great doctor. He is so kind and makes sure I understand what the process is before we even get started. I really recommend
    Kelsie in Provo, UT — Aug 17, 2016
    About Dr. Wendell Gibby, MD

    Specialties
    • Diagnostic Neuroradiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992802235
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Univ Pa Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Univ Az
    Residency
    Internship
    • Los Angeles County Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Utah
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Brigham Young University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wendell Gibby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gibby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gibby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gibby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gibby works at Riverwoods Imaging Center in Provo, UT. View the full address on Dr. Gibby’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gibby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gibby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gibby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gibby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

