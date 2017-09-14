Dr. Wendall Bauman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bauman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wendall Bauman, MD
Overview
Dr. Wendall Bauman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery, Methodist Hospital Northeast, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak, Metropolitan Methodist Hospital, North Central Baptist Hospital, Northeast Baptist Hospital and St. Lukes Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Bauman works at
Locations
Retina Institute of South Texas, PA11651 Toepperwein Rd Ste 201, Live Oak, TX 78233 Directions (210) 654-0400
Retina Institute of South Texas, PA1619 E Common St Ste 404, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 626-0602
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery
- Methodist Hospital Northeast
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
- Metropolitan Methodist Hospital
- North Central Baptist Hospital
- Northeast Baptist Hospital
- St. Lukes Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- USI Affinity
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr Bauman! He is an excellent doctor who treats each patient with individual care. His office manager Terry is excellent and makes sure you're taken care of.
About Dr. Wendall Bauman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1508082132
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Wilford Hall U S A F Medical Center
- USAF Med Ctr
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- Nebraska Wesleyan University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bauman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bauman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bauman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bauman works at
Dr. Bauman has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bauman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bauman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bauman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bauman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bauman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.