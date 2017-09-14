Overview

Dr. Wendall Bauman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery, Methodist Hospital Northeast, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak, Metropolitan Methodist Hospital, North Central Baptist Hospital, Northeast Baptist Hospital and St. Lukes Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Bauman works at Retina Institute of South Texas, PA in Live Oak, TX with other offices in New Braunfels, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.