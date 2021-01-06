Overview

Dr. Wenchiang Han, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Yuba City, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Chungnam National University, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health And Rideout, Oroville Hospital, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Sutter Surgical Hospital North Valley.



Dr. Han works at Han Wenchiang MD in Yuba City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Tremor and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.