Dr. Wencheng Jen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Gabriel, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Jen works at Optum - Family Medicine in San Gabriel, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.