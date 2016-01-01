Dr. Wenbiao Zhang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wenbiao Zhang, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Wenbiao Zhang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Beijing Medical University and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.
Central Valley Optimal Medical Care, INC.6700 N 1st St Ste 104, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 447-8956
Wenbiao Zhang MD7181 N Millbrook Ave Ste 112, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 447-8956
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Wenbiao Zhang, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1073691986
- Cook Co Hosp
- Beijing Medical University
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Zhang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zhang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhang speaks Mandarin and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.