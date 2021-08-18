Overview

Dr. Wen Long, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from HENGYANG MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.



Dr. Long works at Thiru N Rajagopal MD in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.