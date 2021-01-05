Dr. Wen Han, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Han is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wen Han, MD
Dr. Wen Han, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.
Sutter Gould Medical Foundation Clinical -600 Coffee Rd, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 524-1211
- Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I find Dr. Han a joy to work with. She is very personable and understanding of my situation. She is a genuinely nice person
About Dr. Wen Han, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English
- SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
Dr. Han has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Han accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Han has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Han has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Ketoacidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Han on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Han. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Han.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Han, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Han appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.