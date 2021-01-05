Overview

Dr. Wen Han, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Han works at Sutter Gould Medical Group in Modesto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Ketoacidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.