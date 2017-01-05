Dr. Wen Guo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wen Guo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wen Guo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Ohio and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Valley View Medical Center.
Locations
1
Medical Excellence Clinic5576 S Fort Apache Rd Ste 120, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 287-0966
2
Medical Excellence Clinic5568 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 895-9968
Hospital Affiliations
- Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- MountainView Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- Valley View Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PCS Health Systems
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The most wonderful doctor I have EVER seen. Wen is a true gem. If you're lucky enough to be able to see her DO IT and take her advice, she will get you in the right track!
About Dr. Wen Guo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1437128030
Education & Certifications
- University Of Arizona _ Integrative Medicine
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Medical College Ohio
- Beijing Med U
Frequently Asked Questions
