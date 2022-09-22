Dr. Wen Boynton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boynton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wen Boynton, MD
Dr. Wen Boynton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital, Iu Health West Hospital and Putnam County Hospital.
Iu Health Physicians Gastroenterology (senate Blvd)1801 Senate Blvd Ste 700, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 962-6300
Putnam County Hospital1542 S Bloomington St, Greencastle, IN 46135 Directions (317) 217-2100Monday10:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday10:00am - 5:00pmSaturday10:00am - 5:00pmSunday10:00am - 5:00pm
Indiana University Health West Hospital1111 Ronald Reagan Pkwy, Avon, IN 46123 Directions (317) 217-3000
- 4 1115 Ronald Reagan Pkwy Ste 360, Avon, IN 46123 Directions (317) 217-2100
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Iu Health West Hospital
- Putnam County Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr Boynton is extremely knowledgeable, kind and caring. I have complete trust in her skill and expertise as a physician for my family and patients I refer.
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Boynton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boynton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boynton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boynton works at
Dr. Boynton has seen patients for Nausea, Constipation and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boynton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Boynton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boynton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boynton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boynton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.