Dr. Welman Lim, DPM
Overview
Dr. Welman Lim, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Lim works at
Locations
Welman T. Lim D.p.m. Inc.131 N El Molino Ave Ste 230, Pasadena, CA 91101 Directions (626) 792-4432
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Welman Lim, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Arabic and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lim works at
Dr. Lim speaks Arabic and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lim.
