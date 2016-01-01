Dr. Cheung has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wellman Cheung, MD
Overview
Dr. Wellman Cheung, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Locations
Ctu Medical PC837 58th St Fl 5, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 853-2828
Brooklyn Hospital Center121 DeKalb Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 250-8000
Yanlun Li Medical Practice PC13630 Maple Ave Ste 2H, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 853-2828Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Wellman Cheung, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1548264005
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
