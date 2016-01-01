Overview

Dr. Wellman Cheung, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Cheung works at Wellman W Cheung MD in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.