Dr. Weldon Lovely Jr, DPM
Overview
Dr. Weldon Lovely Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Johnstown, PA.
Dr. Lovely Jr works at
Locations
Lovely Foot Associates PC1454 Scalp Ave Ste 1, Johnstown, PA 15904 Directions (814) 266-6164
Chan Soon-shiong Medical Center At Windber600 Somerset Ave, Windber, PA 15963 Directions (814) 467-6611
Upmc Somerset225 S Center Ave, Somerset, PA 15501 Directions (814) 443-5117
Hospital Affiliations
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lovely is wonderful as well as the rest of his staff. He is funny and kind, and so knowledgeable. He spent as much time as I needed, he explained my problems and what our options of treatment I have available. He put my mind at ease when I needed an injection, and wow did it help! All of this staff is great too, from the gal at check in, to the girls who take me back to the room and the gal who checks out, all are friendly. They are always willing to work with my hectic schedule and find me the right fit their schedule, which, as a working working single mom, is greatly appreciated.
About Dr. Weldon Lovely Jr, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1619931243
Dr. Lovely Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lovely Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lovely Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lovely Jr has seen patients for Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lovely Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lovely Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lovely Jr.
