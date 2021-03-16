Overview

Dr. Weldon Haw, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Haw works at Shiley Eye Institute in La Jolla, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Surface Reconstruction, Chorioretinitis and Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.