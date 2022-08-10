Dr. Collins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weldon Collins, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Weldon Collins, MD is a Dermatologist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Baylor University.
W Edward Collins Mdpa3070 College St Ste 208, Beaumont, TX 77701 Directions (409) 835-1333
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Collins has a wealth of dermatological experience and applies it with a true concern for the holistic wellbeing of his patients. He makes me feel as if I am a friend when he treats my skin lesions. I really appreciate his praying for me when I request it.
About Dr. Weldon Collins, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor University
- Dermatology
Dr. Collins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collins has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.
